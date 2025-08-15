NYCN forum warns against fake leadership

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Forum of State Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has warned against individuals impersonating its National Executive, declaring any parallel leadership activities illegal and threatening legal action against those involved.

The Forum reaffirmed Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as the only constitutionally recognised leader of the NYCN, dismissing a purported National Management Meeting convened by impostors as null and void.

In a communiqué signed by key Forum leaders: Amb. Abdulsalam Abdulquadri Olusegun (Chairman of the Forum and Oyo State NYCN Chairman), Comr. Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo (Secretary and Katsina State Chairman), and Comr. Kokoriko Raphael (PRO and Bayelsa State Chairman), the Forum accused the impostors of undermining legitimate leadership for financial gain and destabilising the youth constituency.

It stressed that only the Amb. Sukubo-led National Executive is empowered by the NYCN constitution to convene a National Management Meeting.

“The purported National Management Meeting called by some impostors is in total disregard of the Constitution of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and is therefore null and void,” the communiqué stated.

The Forum alleged that the impostors’ actions were aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, damaging the NYCN’s reputation, and creating confusion within the youth constituency.

“We strongly warn against any action that would undermine the authority and legitimacy of the Amb. Sukubo-led National Executive of NYCN, as such actions would be detrimental to the mission and objectives of the National Youth Council,” it added.

The Forum urged the NYCN national leadership to take lawful action against the impostors and those running parallel structures to protect the Council’s legitimacy and effectiveness.

It also expressed support for the forthcoming National Elective Congress in September 2025, calling for an open, transparent, and inclusive process.

Commending the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, for youth-focused initiatives; including the proposed National Youth Conference, the Nigeria Youth Academy, and the Youth Data Protection Awareness Programme, the Forum announced the creation of Peace and Conflict Resolution Committees in each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

“The committees will serve as platforms to receive and address complaints, investigate pending and emerging issues, and resolve conflicts timely, effectively, and fairly,” the communiqué stated.

The Forum expressed confidence that these committees would help promote stability and unity within the NYCN and the wider youth constituency.