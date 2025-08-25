Nwafor Ogidi Cultural Fiesta: Council boss to train 40 youths on skills, empower them with ₦500,000 each

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Forty youths from the four villages of Ogidi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State are set to undergo training in various skills under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s “One Youth, Two Skills” empowerment programme. Each beneficiary will receive ₦500,000 as start-up support after the training.

The Chairman of Idemili North LGA, Chief Stanley Nkwoka, announced this at Ogidi Town Hall during a youth carnival marking the grand finale of the week-long Nwafor Ogidi Masquerade Cultural Fiesta.

Nkwoka explained that the initiative was designed to make the beneficiaries self-reliant, keep them engaged productively, and discourage them from engaging in social vices.

He recalled that Governor Soludo had already empowered 5,000 youths at the state level, noting that local governments were expected to complement that effort by selecting participants from their respective communities.

“In this case, I am picking 40 youths from Ogidi because the community invited me to support their young people. On completion of their training, each of them will receive ₦500,000 to help them establish businesses based on the skills acquired,” Nkwoka said.

On the Nwafor festival, he commended the organisers for hosting a colourful event that drew large participation from young people in the community.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido, described the festival as a celebration that marks the end of the farming season. He said it has been modernised to ensure safety, while also noting that future editions would include incentives for masquerade groups, such as livestock gifts.

The monarch added: “Nwafor festival marks the end of the farming season. In the next two months, we will celebrate Mgbe Agbogho, followed by Iwaji and Ilo Mmuo. Setting aside a youth carnival as part of the festival helps keep the youths engaged.”

In their separate remarks, President-General of Ogidi Union Nigeria (OUN), Hon. Ikwuka Okoye; President of Ogidi Youths, Hon. Chris Obi-Okafor; and an illustrious son of the town, Hon. Chijioke Okador, praised Igwe Onyido for his leadership and his support for elders in the community.

They described Nwafor as one of the most significant and attractive festivals in Igboland, drawing sons and daughters of Ogidi from across Nigeria and the diaspora, and noted that other communities have begun to adopt similar celebrations under different names.