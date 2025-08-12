Nuru Nigeria unveils SUSTAIN Nigeria Project to empower 9,000 people in conflict-affected communities of N/East

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU), in partnership with Nuru Nigeria and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

GmbH, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, on Wednesday unveiled the ‘Strengthening Underserved Communities Through Sustainable and Transformative Agribusiness Innovations in Northeast Nigeria (SUSTAIN) Project.

The occasion took place at the Conference Hall, Grand Pinnacle Hotel in Maiduguri, with critical stakeholders drawn from Ministries of Agriculture, Poverty Alleviation, Women Affairs, and Traditional Rulers, among others.

The SUSTAIN Project targeted at about 9,000 people, including 2,000 farmers, is designed to create Agribusiness Cooperatives, increase access to safe, secure and affordable financial services, promote climate-smart agriculture, and create green jobs to strengthen food systems, promote conservation, and rebuild social cohesion among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, and host communities in Biu and Kwaya Kusar local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State, and Toungo LGA of Adamawa State.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s post-conflict recovery and climate

resilience efforts, reinforcing Nuru Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable development and

inclusive growth in Borno and Adamawa states.

Speaking at the launch, Amy Gaman, Managing Director of Nuru Nigeria, said the organisation is proud to implement the SUSTAIN Project in Borno and Adamawa states with about 9,000 targeted beneficiaries, including 2,000 farmers.

She revealed that the Project will address critical challenges such as weak agricultural systems, economic exclusion of women and youth, and fractured community structures, adding that the intervention aims to deploy

climate-smart agriculture, regenerative practices, financial inclusion mechanisms, and

gender-responsive governance to catalyse transformative agribusiness innovations and

foster durable solutions for vulnerable populations.

Her words: “The SUSTAIN Nigeria Project is a continuation of our work as Nuru Nigeria and the

renewal of our commitment to build a resilience corridor in Northeast Nigeria, with 9,000 people, including 2,000 farmers, as targeted beneficiaries.

“It is also an elevation of what is possible when community-led innovation meets development

cooperation.

“Thanks to the generous funding from the German Government through BMZ and the EU, and in close co-implementation with GIZ, we are expanding the frontiers of what we started in Adamawa, now reaching Biu and Kwaya Kusar LGAs in Borno State and Toungo LGA in Adamawa State.

“The launch marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s post-conflict recovery and climate resilience efforts, reinforcing Nuru Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“Nuru Nigeria is a nonprofit organisation that works to build a resilience corridor across

northeastern states through holistic nutrition-sensitive agriculture, to end extreme poverty in Nigeria.

“It also focuses on establishing self-sustainable farmer organisations, increasing access to financial services and literacy, and strengthening community-led development initiatives.

“GIZ is implementing the Supporting Sustainable Social Protection, Participation and Economic Resilience in Northeast Nigeria (SEPIN SUSI) programme, which aims to enhance the social protection and economic participation of the vulnerable population in some Local Government Areas of Adamawa and Borno States, Nigeria in a gender-responsive manner”. Gaman stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Borno State Field Coordinator (GIZ), Dr. Goni Modu, said, GIZ has been in Borno since 2016, implementing humanitarian projects in phases and at various times.

He urged all stakeholders, especially Borno and Adamawa State Governments, to key into SUSTAIN for economic growth and development.