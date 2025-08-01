Nursing job is about sacrifice, not making money – Professor of Nursing

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

EDE – A Professor of Nursing Science, Adefola Ogunfowokan has described Nurses as professional sacrificing their time to care for patients rather than concentrating on making money.

Speaking at the 4th induction ceremony of Nurses at the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State on Thursday, Ogunfowokan, who was the Guest Lecturer, she stressed that nurses focus more on humanitarian services than making money.

She added that being in the humanitarian settings doesn’t come with much riches, hence the need for passion in prioritising lives of their patients.

According to her, one of the sacrifices nurses undertake is going to other countries to work, and work in a healthcare institution. Not necessarily a humanitarian setting, but the focus here is serving in crisis-ridden communities or countries.

“Nurses in humanitarian set up are not paid in commensuration to their services. Unlike their counterparts in the healthcare institution, in fact many of them are only volunteers.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Professor Shadrach Akindele while disclosing that 82 nurses were inducted by the Nursing and Midwifery profession, charged the nurses to always discharge their duties with the highest level of professional ethics.

“As Redeemer’s University, we are guided by core values that emphasis academic prowess, spiritual values, and a commitment to serving humanity. I am proud to note that our nursing graduates have embodied these values, and I have no doubts that they will make a lasting impact on the lives of those they served”, he added.