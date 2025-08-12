NUJ is a critical partner to nation building, development – Gov Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has described the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ as a critical stakeholder and partner to nation building and development.

Governor Yusuf stated this when he received, on a courtesy visit, the members of the National Executive Council of the union led by the President, Alhassan Yahaya, who were in the state for the NEC meeting.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Governor said the union are critical as it role impacts on all aspects of society.

According to him, “NUJ is, by all standards, a very critical partner to the government in the development of the nation.

“For us in Kano, the media remains a vital partner in governance since our assumption of office. We have placed a high premium on transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, all of which require a robust professional media to thrive. We believe that journalists are not just reporters of events, but critical stakeholders in nation-building.

“This administration has been working tirelessly to deliver on our promises to the good people of Kano State. We have embarked on projects, policies aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing education and health care, boosting economic activities, and ensuring peace and security in every part of the state. Your tour of our projects, I believe, has provided you with firsthand evidence of our commitment to the welfare and progress of our citizens.

“Under our stewardship, Kano has witnessed visible progress in almost all sectors. But permit me to emphasize on commitments in the following key areas. Security: We have taken deliberate steps to tackle phone snatching, thuggery, and drug abuse, working closely with security agencies and community leaders to ensure peace in all parts of the state.

“Let me again commend the NUJ leadership for maintaining tradition of constructive engagement with governments at all levels, and for upholding the values of responsible journalism in these challenging times.

“The welfare of journalists and the broader quest for sustainable national development must be given due attention. On our part, Kano state government will continue to create an enabling environment for the media to operate freely and responsibly. We will also sustain our support for capacity building and professional development of journalists, as we believe a well-trained journalist is an asset to society,” Governor Yusuf said.

In his remarks, the NUJ President, Alhassan Yahaya scored the Governor Yusuf-led administration high while describing projects executed as people centre and people oriented projects ranging from road construction, provision of security among others.

He said they decided to hold the NEC meeting in Kano to see the laudable projects being executed by Governor Yusuf.

He however, commended the Governor for welfare extended to members of the pen profession in the state ranging from pensions to deceased journalist, distribution of motorcycles and palliatives to journalist in the state.

Earlier, the members of the National Executive Council, led by the Kano State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Waiya were conducted round renovated and ongoing projects ranging from roads, bridges and infrastructural facilities among others.