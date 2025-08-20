NSITF to employers: Embrace ECS for industrial harmony

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has told employers of labour in Nigeria to embrace the Employees Compensation Scheme, ECS, as a panacea to industrial unrest in Nigeria.

Faleye made the call Wednesday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Oil Producers Trade Sector,, OPTS, of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce to his office.

While responding to concerns raised by OPTS’ contingent, the NSITF boss, advised employers to educate their employees on the welfare policies they have in place for them. He insisted such would promote industrial harmony and boost productivity.

He said: “You need to highlight your efforts at meeting their welfare demands through compensation scheme, health benefits. and others and tie this to outputs .”

He noted that we workers demands are not always tied to salary and wages increase. He said need to assure their future often took priority.

Faleye further advocated the need to make compliance with the Employees Compensation Act a prerequisite for awarding contracts.

He charged employers to see it as their duties to ensure their sub-contractors and suppliers and other third parties in working relationships with them complied with the ECA by enrolling their employees in the ECS to avoid vicarious liabilities.

Earlier in his address, leader of the OPTS contingent, Steve Ojeh, lauded Barrister Faleye for his leadership qualities, noting that the two organisations had areas of mutual benefits they could partner on.

He expressed concern over the planned raise in the contributions to ECS beyond 1% and expanding the scope beyond basic salary, housing and transport allowance.

The Employees Compensation Scheme is established through by the Employees Compensation Act 2010. It provides for compensation for workers who suffer work-related injuries, diseases, disabilities and deaths at no cost ro the employees. Employers are to contribute 1% of gross salary to the Scheme.

The NSITF MD reiterated his commitment to advocacy to ensure people understand the importance of imbibing the culture of health, safety and environment in Nigerian workspace.