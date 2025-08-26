NSIB begins investigation into Abuja–Kaduna train derailment

By Nnasom David

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has begun an investigation into a derailment involving a Kaduna-bound train this morning.

Vanguard recalls that this incident occurred at approximately 11:09 A.M., between Kubwa and Asham stations, around KM 49.

As indicated by NSIB in a statement signed by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, preliminary reports indicate that six passengers sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded.

NSIB noted that it has dispatched a go-team to the site to collect evidence, liaise with stakeholders, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed sympathy for those affected:

“We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation.”

The Bureau stated that the investigation will examine both direct and underlying factors contributing to the derailment, with the goal of issuing recommendations to prevent future incidents. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

NSIB also extended support to all passengers impacted by the accident.