NSE President urges stronger Nigeria–Japan partnership for infrastructure Dev

By Kingsley Adegboye

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has called on the Federal Government to deepen its partnership with Japan to accelerate infrastructure development across Nigeria.

She made the call in Abuja during the commissioning of advanced road construction and maintenance equipment donated by the Japanese government.

Engr. Oguntala highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between both countries, noting that such partnerships can drive technology transfer, capacity building, and enhanced infrastructure delivery, especially in engineering-driven sectors.

“It is vital that we work together toward shared objectives that benefit both countries,” she said.

The NSE President also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for embracing strategic international collaborations to renew Nigeria’s infrastructure. She urged the administration to strengthen such engagements, particularly in areas where innovation and technical expertise are key.

“President Tinubu’s approach to development through global partnerships is commendable, and I encourage even deeper engagements for broader national impact,” she added.

Describing road infrastructure as the backbone of economic growth, Oguntala stressed its role in enabling connectivity, trade, and access to essential services. She said the newly commissioned equipment represents more than just machinery—it symbolizes progress and a firm commitment to excellence in infrastructure delivery.

In her closing remarks, Engr. Oguntala thanked the Japanese government for its continued support and charged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) with the responsibility of proper utilization and maintenance of the equipment.

“FERMA must ensure that the assets are put to optimal use and maintained in accordance with international standards to maximise their impact,” she concluded.