NSE President in Katsina, pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura

By Kingsley Adegboye

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, yesterday visited Katsina State on an official and condolence mission.

She first toured Fresh Organic and Natural Farm, Katsina Ltd, where she was received by the Managing Director, Mr Umar Lawal.

The Chief Executive Officer of Katsina Farm Ltd, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, CFR, commended Madam President for the visit, describing it as a testament to her commitment to supporting homegrown initiatives and fostering collaboration between engineering and agricultural development.

The visit underscored the NSE’s interest in promoting sustainable agricultural Engineering and innovation in agribusiness.

The delegation later proceeded to Daura, where NSE President paid a condolence visit to His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Farouk Umar, CON, Emir of Daura, over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

Delivering a condolence letter on behalf of the Council and members of NSE, she described President Buhari as “a true patriot and statesman whose service to Nigeria was marked by integrity, wisdom, and commitment to national development,” adding that his “impeccable record and steadfast dedication to the country stand as a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.”

The President reaffirmed NSE’s commitment to national development through professionalism, unity, and service to humanity.