NSCDC intercepts vandals of railway sleepers in Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects and recovered a vehicle loaded with vandalised railway sleepers in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

The Corps’ Spokesman, Saminu Yusuf, confirmed the incident in a statement in Bauchi.

Yusuf said the suspects were apprehended on July 29, following credible intelligence reports.

He said the NSCDC operatives intercepted a white Peugeot J5 bus with registration number KTG 40 XF, loaded with 80 pieces of vandalised railway sleepers and four bags of charcoal.

According to him, the State Commandant, Oloyede Oyerinde, commended the operatives for their swift response.

He reiterated the Corps’ commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure and warned those engaged in vandalism of the full wrath of the law.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies to curb acts of sabotage.

Vanguard News