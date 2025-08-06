NSCDC deploys armed squad for Osun-Osogbo festival

Devotees and participants offer sacrifices and prayers to the Osun river goddess and collect water from the sacred river during the Osun-Osugbo Festival in Osogbo, southwestern Nigeria, on August 17, 2018. – Thousands of people attend the yearly Osun-Osugbo Festival to celebrate and make sacrifices to the river goddess ?Osun? in return for fertility and good fortune. (Photo by Stefan HEUNIS / AFP)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has deployed an armed squad to provide security during the grand finale of the Osun-Osogbo festival slated for Friday.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said that the command had deployed officers from the arms squad unit, crisis management department, rapid response squad, and SWAT unit to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“We are aware that there is going to be an influx of people into the state because of the festival, and we have made adequate security arrangements,” she said.

Adeleke assured residents and tourists of adequate protection of lives and property during the festival.

She said that the command was collaborating with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful festival.

Adeleke appealed to residents and festival participants to alert the command in the event of any security breach.

“The work of security should not be left in the hands of a security agency alone, that is why we call on all residents in the state and participants at the festival to say something when they see something,” she said.

Adeleke urged parents and guardians to caution their wards and children against fomenting trouble during the festival, adding that anyone found culpable would be dealt with accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun-Osogbo festival, whose history dates back many centuries, is usually celebrated in a grove on the outskirts of Osogbo between July and August.

In recognition of its global significance and cultural value, the Sacred Grove was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

For indigenes of Osogbo, the festival symbolizes the traditional cleansing of the town and a cultural reunion of the people with their ancestors and founders of the Osogbo Kingdom.

