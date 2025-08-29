NSCDC boss Audi wins accolades at Abuja security summit

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has garnered praise at a high-level National Stakeholders and Civil Society Summit in Abuja, where its expanding role in combating illegal mining and protecting national assets was brought into sharp focus.

The event, held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, convened senior officials from government, civil society, and security agencies to examine pressing threats, including terrorism, oil theft, violent extremism, illegal mining, and human rights violations.

NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who served as the guest speaker, anchored his address on the theme: “The Role of Community Leaders and Civil Society Organisations in Tackling Illegal Mining in Nigeria.”

He emphasised that the fight against illegal mining cannot be won solely by security forces, but requires grassroots engagement, local intelligence, and community buy-in.

Representing the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, was Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshals. Delivering remarks that drew attention from participants, Onoja underscored the Corps’ record of success under Prof. Audi’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of the Commandant General, Prof. Audi, the Corps has recorded tremendous success in disrupting illegal mining operations across various states,” Onoja told delegates.

“This has not only safeguarded Nigeria’s mineral resources but has also positively impacted government revenue and local economic development.”

The Mining Marshals, established during Audi’s tenure, have spearheaded intelligence-led operations against illicit resource extraction. Officials say their work — ranging from strategic deployments and arrests to seizures and prosecutions — has reshaped enforcement in a sector long plagued by criminal activity and revenue losses.

Onoja also called for greater inter-agency collaboration, coordination and cooperation, stressing that threats such as banditry and terrorism demand collective responses. “Security challenges…require collective action and sustained policy implementation,” he noted, while reaffirming the Corps’ commitment to professionalism and integrity.

The summit concluded with a consensus that Nigeria’s security institutions — including the NSCDC — must be further empowered to confront the array of crimes undermining the country’s economic stability and democratic order.

