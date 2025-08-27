NSA hands over 128 rescued kidnap victims to families

….Debunks alleged killing of 35 victims ….Says this darkness is receding

By Kingsley Omonobi

National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, handed over 128 rescued kidnap victims from Zamfara State to their families in Abuja.

He also dismissed allegations that 35 of the victims were killed by the bandits/terrorists before others were rescued.

The victims, comprising males, females and children, were rescued by security forces in two different operations in Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State.

He said the victims would be treated for trauma and helped to settle down in their communities.

While commending security forces, he assured that the perpetrators would be hunted and brought to justice, warning, “Let us take politics out of security challenges.”

Ribadu said: ‘Today, we present a total of 128 persons rescued from Kaura Naoda, Zamfara State. This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our resolve as a nation.

“It is not just about their return, it is about reaffirming our collective resolve as a nation to create a more secure environment for every single person living within the territorial boundaries of our beautiful country. What matters most is giving relief to our people.

“These victims were brought to the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, not only to secure their safety but also to facilitate their healing process. Healing is as important as the rescue itself.

“They will be treated for trauma and supported to reintegrate into their families and communities because we understand that the journey to full recovery requires compassion, care, and resilience.

“We recognise the courage, sacrifice, and professionalism of our armed forces, the police, intelligence services, and all who worked quietly and diligently to secure these releases. Your commitment is a testament to our renewed national security strategy.

“This is not an isolated event. As you know, this government has, over the past months, reunited a number of hostages rescued from captivity.

“We have seen mothers reunited with their children, husbands with their wives, and communities made whole again. Each rescue is a victory for the Nigerian people and a crushing blow to the networks of terror that seek to undermine our peace.

“Our citizens remain the foundation of our democracy and our nationhood. It is for them that we fight, and it is their resilience that inspires us daily.

“However, we must also make a strong and clear appeal: let us take politics out of this tragedy. The pain of victims should never be turned into a tool for partisan gain, and abusing us do not bother us.”

He called on religious leaders, political leaders, civil society and community influencers to rise above division and work together in the spirit of unity and compassion to address this challenge saying, “Our people deserve nothing less.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: This work will continue. There will be no respite in our operations. There will be no safe haven for those who terrorise our citizens. We will hunt them, we will find them, and we will bring them to justice – or they will meet the same fate as the many kingpins who have already been neutralized by our forces.

“To the Nigerian people, I say: remain vigilant and continue to support our security forces with timely and relevant information. Do not lose hope.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Sununu thanked God and appreciated the NSA and security services for the successful rescue of the victims.

He encouraged the rescued victims, when they get back to their state to go to school, noting that majority of those perpetrating the crime of kidnapping were those who are illiterates, who did not go to school.

Emphasising that education is good and would help them develop and stay away from crime, he gave instances of the NSA, Mallam Ribadu and the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, as people who rose to their enviable position and are serving the nation creditably because they went to school.

Giving details of the rescue operations, Major Gen Laka said: “These victims from Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State were rescued in two batches following coordinated operations.

“The first batch was rescued on August 14, and comprised 42 individuals, 40 males, seven females and a toddler.

The second batch was rescued on August 19, and comprised 34 males and 54 females.

“Unfortunately, among the second batch, we lost one of the child due to illness and the extreme fatigue he suffered while in the kidnappers’ camp.

‘Additionally, one of the rescued women gave birth prematurely, and the baby is currently receiving care in an incubator at a medical facility.

“Following their rescue, all victims were placed under the care of the Office of the National Security Adviser, where they received immediate medical attention, psychological support and rehabilitation.

“Today’s handover marks another step in our commitment to ensuring that victims of terrorism and banditry are not only rescued but also properly reintegrated into society with dignity and care.”