NPFL: Warri Wolves sign Kator, Olisema, three others ahead of campaign

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, newly promoted Warri Wolves, have confirmed the signing of a number of players to bolster the squad to ensure a fruitful campaign.

Among those confirmed by the Seasiders is highly-rated defender Edafe Kator who is coming in from Chimoski FC for an undisclosed transfer deal.

The youngster who has been tipped as one of the brightest prospects in Nigerian football, put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will see him strengthen the Wolves’ midfield options ahead of the new NPFL season.

Kator, known for his composure on the ball and ability to dictate play from deep, expressed excitement over the move, describing it as a “dream come true” to play for a top-flight club in Delta State.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to giving my best for Warri Wolves,” Kator said after sealing the transfer. “This is a big step in my career and I’m ready to work hard to repay the club’s faith in me.”

Also joining is Ekene Olisema who was a one-time captain of the club. He reunites with his former club ahead of the upcoming NPFL26 season.

Others are Gift Isiom David and Justus Ohanu both from Edel FC and former Inter Lagos FC player Othuke Egbo Oro.

They are expected to join their teammates in training this week as preparations intensify for the league campaign kickoff.