NPFL: Eguma targets league title, continental ticket with Enyimba

Enyimba head coach Stanley Eguma has set an ambitious target ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season: to lead the People’s Elephant to a league title-or at the very least, secure a continental ticket.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Enyimbafc.net, Eguma outlined his vision as the team intensifies its pre-season preparations for their opening fixture away to NPFL newcomers Barau FC.

“As a club, Enyimba have clear goals. And as a coach-an ambitious one – I also have mine,” Eguma stated. “My target is to win the league or, at the very least, qualify for continental competition. Anything short of that would fall below expectations for a club of this stature.”

Eguma, who guided Rivers United to two league titles and also won the Federation Cup (then with Dolphins FC) in 2001, understands the expectations that come with managing a club as decorated as Enyimba.

“Having achieved these things in the past, I’m now focused on surpassing them,” he said. “Enyimba are nine-time NPFL champions and two-time African champions. We must aim higher. It’s not just about personal goals-this is what the club wants too.”

He emphasized the importance of a collective effort to meet those objectives: “Before the management even sets a target, I already have mine, because I believe in my capacity and what I can bring to the table.”

Eguma took over midway through last season, inheriting a team in 11th place. Under his guidance, Enyimba rallied to finish sixth-an improvement, but still below the club’s high standards.

Beyond his domestic achievements, Eguma also holds a piece of Enyimba’s continental legacy, having served as assistant to Okey Emordi during the club’s successful defense of the CAF Champions League title in 2004.