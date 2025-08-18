Not listing social media handles from past 5 years may lead to visa denial, US tells Nigerians

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh reminder to visa applicants to provide full disclosure of their social media history when completing the DS-160 form.

The Mission, in a tweet on its official X handle, emphasised that applicants must include all usernames or handles used on any platform within the last five years.

— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) August 18, 2025

It warned that omission of such information could put future travel plans to the U.S. at risk.

It further noted that applicants are expected to certify the accuracy of their submissions before signing and submitting the form, adding that incomplete or misleading entries would not be overlooked.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form,” the Mission stated.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas,” it added.

Vanguard News