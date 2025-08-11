NOSDRA, green clean innovation hub, sign MoU to host Int’l oil spill summit

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Clean Innovation Hub to jointly organize the International Oil Spill Summit and Expo in Nigeria.

The signing took place on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Summit is expected to serve as a high-level platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry players, government agencies, community leaders, and environmental experts. It will bring together local and international stakeholders to address the environmental, economic, and social impacts of oil spills, as well as to showcase new technologies, policies, and strategies for spill prevention, detection, and response.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director General of NODSRA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, expressed appreciation for Green Clean Innovation Hub’s confidence in the agency since the start of their partnership in 2012.

“This is a very critical conference that will bring together all key stakeholders in our environmental space. We will have operators from the oil and gas industry, host communities, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, security agencies, and the media in attendance.

“This platform will help bridge existing gaps, resolve challenges, and foster better understanding among all parties,” he said.

The DG emphasized that the forthcoming summit was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Nwoke added that the gathering would play a key role in advancing Nigeria’s environmental protection goals by fostering collaboration, promoting innovation, and strengthening the country’s capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to oil spill incidents.

“If we have a one-stop platform that unites all stakeholders, I believe many of the issues affecting our mandate will be addressed, and all sectors will work together more effectively. This decision is in the right direction, and I am confident that we will achieve what we have set out to do,” the DG stated.

He urged the Green Clean Innovation Hub team to show sincerity, deepen collaboration, and work to ensure the event becomes a turning point for the agency.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive of Green Clean Innovation Hub, Mr. Promise Amaha, thanked NOSDRA for the partnership, describing it as a ‘giant step’ in the right direction.

“The Expo will mark the launch of the first-ever Oil Spill Host Communities in Renewed Hope Initiative. We will also unveil strategic measures to provide a strong platform for greater climate stakeholder engagement, with communities integrated into surveillance, reporting, and capacity building to drive NOSDRA’s mandate on oil spill detection and response,” he said.

He also commended the Director General for securing the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) as a major co-host for the event, noting that this high-level involvement would enhance the summit’s credibility, attract wider participation, and strengthen government commitment to addressing oil spill challenges in Nigeria.