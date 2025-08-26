Northern Youths reject PDP’s zoning of 2027 presidential ticket to South

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA— The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACON) has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, describing the move as unjust, undemocratic, and a betrayal of the North’s decades-long loyalty to the party.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, JACON said the PDP’s action amounted to political marginalization and warned that it could have “grave consequences” for the party in the forthcoming elections.

According to the group, the North—despite being the backbone of PDP’s electoral victories since 1999—has only held the presidency for two and a half years, compared to thirteen and a half years enjoyed by the South under the party’s rule.

“It is an undeniable historical fact that the North was shortchanged during PDP’s 16 years in power. While the South dominated the presidency for over a decade, the North barely had two and a half years. To now zone the ticket back to the South in 2027 is a deliberate attempt to permanently sideline the region,” JACON stated.

The group maintained that fairness and equity demand that the PDP return its ticket to the North, insisting that the region deserves the opportunity to complete its share of leadership.

“The North can no longer continue to be the political beast of burden for a party that only uses its votes but denies it leadership. If this injustice is not corrected, we will mobilize our entire structures to respond appropriately at the polls,” the statement read.

JACON further announced plans to convene an emergency meeting of all its affiliate bodies to deliberate on a “comprehensive strategy” to counter the PDP’s zoning arrangement.

The youth body also called on Northern political, traditional, and religious leaders to resist what it described as “a brazen act of exclusion,” declaring that “the time for silent acquiescence is over.”

The press conference text was signed by Ambassador Sanin Yaya, Director of Media and Public Affairs of JACON.