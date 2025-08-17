Northern Senators mourn Late Emir of Zuru

By Henry Umoru

Senators from the nineteen Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have mourned the death of the Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness, Major General Mohammed Sani Sami (Gomo II).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, Chairman of the NSF, said: “The Northern Senators Forum received with great sadness the news of the passing of the Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness, Major General Mohammed Sani Sami (Gomo II). We join the government and people of Kebbi State in mourning this significant loss.

“The late Emir was an accomplished elder statesman who served Nigeria with distinction as a military officer, rising to the rank of Major General. He played a pivotal role in the nation’s history, serving during the Civil War (1967–1970) and as Governor of Bauchi State from December 1983 to August 1985.

“As a young military administrator of Bauchi State, Major General Mohammed Sani Sami implemented notable initiatives, including upgrading medical facilities and undertaking a major agricultural development program called “Back to land”. His tenure also saw Bauchi State host the world handball championship.

“The Northern Senators Forum acknowledges the late Emir’s sterling leadership, which contributed to stability and development in the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State. His contributions as an administrator and revered traditional ruler will be long remembered in Nigeria.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and provide comfort and strength to his family and the people of Zuru at this difficult time.”

Vanguard News