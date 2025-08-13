Northern Nigeria is comfortable with Tinubu’s governance approach  —  Bwala

Bwala

Contrary to Babachir Lawal’s claim that the North is ready to send President Bola Tinubu out of power in 2027, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to the President, has said that the North is comfortable with his approach to governance.

Recently, Lawal accused President Tinubu of neglecting the North, adding that the president is cutting the region off from ongoing federal projects in the country.

Reiterating the claim on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, “Politics Tonight”, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said some significant northern politicians have formed a forum ahead of the 2027 election to address the issues affecting the region and how they would approach the forthcoming election.

However, speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, Bwala dismissed Lawal’s claim, saying the North ‘is extremely comfortable’ with Tinubu’s government.

“Northern Nigeria is extremely comfortable with the governance approach of Mr President, do you know why? he is solving the problems that are in the long time and the problems in the moment. You can see conscious efforts by the president through various policy,” he said.

Asked if the presidency internalises Nigerians’ complaints about hardship, the presidential aide said ‘Things are already getting better.”

Bwala said there is a separation between the outcry by Nigerians and the agenda cooked by opposition politicians.

According to him, opposition parties are being tortured by the results and performance of President Tinubu’s administration.

