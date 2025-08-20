Northern Group unveils mobilisation strategy ahead of 2027 elections

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

KADUNA — The Arewa Defence League (ADL) has announced plans to embark on a massive voter education and grassroots mobilisation campaign across Northern Nigeria as part of a new strategy to defend the region’s interests ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a communiqué issued after a roundtable held in Kaduna on Wednesday, the group decried what it called the continued political, economic and infrastructural marginalisation of the North, warning that the region could no longer afford to remain passive in national affairs.

The meeting, attended by state coordinators, national directors, and representatives from the FCT, centred on the theme: “Addressing Current Northern Marginalisation in Nigeria: Towards a Unified Strategy for 2027.”

According to the communiqué, successive federal administrations have relegated the North to the “periphery of national decision-making,” citing skewed resource allocation, neglect of agriculture and solid minerals, and exclusion from critical political and security positions.

It also identified deepening insecurity as a major factor crippling socio-economic activities in the region and compounding poverty and unemployment.

To tackle the challenges, the ADL outlined a number of resolutions, including: Compiling a Charter of Northern Grievances documenting cases of exclusion and lopsided development, Convening a strategy seminar within 30 days to define a unified Northern agenda, Holding a broader stakeholders’ conference within six months involving traditional rulers, political, religious, youth and women leaders, Rolling out a non-partisan grassroots mobilisation and voter education campaign ahead of 2027 and Building constructive alliances with other regions in pursuit of equity and justice.

President of the ADL, Murtala Abubakar, who signed the communiqué alongside the Secretary of the Drafting Committee, Danladi Aliyu, said the decision marked “the beginning of a historic process to reclaim the North’s rightful place through unity, strategy and democratic action.”

He stressed that the North is not seeking domination but fair treatment, adding that Nigeria can only make progress when all regions enjoy equitable development and adequate representation.