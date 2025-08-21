Northern CAN urges Christians to register ahead of 2027 elections

Yakubu Pam

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on Christians to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, Northern CAN described the CVR as “both timely and crucial,” stressing that voter registration is the first step towards obtaining a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), which is the gateway to effective participation in the democratic process.

“As responsible citizens and followers of Christ, we have a moral and civic duty to contribute meaningfully to the future of our nation. Democracy thrives when the voices of the people are heard. We must not sit on the sidelines,” the statement read.

Rev. Pam urged Christians of voting age, particularly those who have not previously registered or have relocated since the last elections, to come out en masse and register with INEC.

He noted that good governance does not happen by chance but requires deliberate participation, warning that “silence or indifference only empowers the wrong forces to take control of the destiny of our people and our nation.”

Northern CAN also called on churches, Christian organisations, and community leaders across the region to mobilise their members and ensure that no eligible Christian is left behind in the voter registration exercise.

“The 2027 general elections will be a defining moment for Nigeria. Let us not miss this opportunity to make a lasting impact,” the statement added.

