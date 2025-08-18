Northern CAN applauds NSA Ribadu over Ansaru arrests

Ribadu

…urges Governor Uba Sani on Inclusive Governance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for the recent arrest of two key leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group.

Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, told journalists in Kaduna on Monday that the development represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. He urged Nigerians to appreciate positive efforts made by security agencies.

“We believe in acknowledging what is right. The NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, deserves commendation for the intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of some of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorists,” he said.

Ribadu had confirmed the capture of Mahmud Muhammad Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, and his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri, after sustained intelligence operations between May and July 2025 in collaboration with the armed forces and security agencies.

Rev. Hayab called for continued intelligence gathering and proactive operations, noting that terrorism can only be defeated with vigilance and cooperation.

He also praised Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for ongoing road projects and strides in inclusive governance while emphasising the need for equitable distribution of development across all communities.

“We cannot expect all roads to be repaired overnight, but with phased execution, people will see meaningful progress. While asking for more, we must appreciate what has been done,” he said.

Rev. Hayab urged the governor to deepen inclusiveness and ensure appointments reflect fairness across communities. He welcomed recent efforts toward representation but advised that appointees should be empowered to serve genuinely.

He further appealed to Nigerians to unite across religious and ethnic lines, stressing that constructive engagement strengthens leadership and encourages more impactful governance.