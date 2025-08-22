None of my political aides earns less than ₦1m monthly — Gov Umo Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has addressed concerns about the remuneration of his political aides, stating that none of his Personal Assistants (PAs) earn less than one million naira monthly.

Speaking during a Town Square Meeting with the people of Ikono and Ini Federal Constituency at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo, Governor Eno expressed disapproval over public comments by some aides downplaying their earnings.

The Governor particularly commended Blessed Essien, his PA on Protocol, for using part of his remuneration to fund a water borehole project for his community. In recognition of this gesture, the Governor announced Essien’s elevation to the position of Special Assistant (SA) on Public Works.

Highlighting the contrast in attitudes among his appointees, Governor Eno said, “I received a brochure about a PA who used part of his earnings to construct and reticulate a borehole in his village. That’s commendable. But others with similar opportunities are not engaging their communities meaningfully.”

He stressed, “Let it be clear: no Personal Assistant to the Governor earns less than one million naira monthly. It’s misleading to describe such as a ‘stipend.’ That’s substantial income, and I expect transparency and accountability from all political appointees.”

Governor Eno further directed the Secretary to the State Government to compile and publish a list of all political appointees, categorized by local government areas, in a national newspaper.

Encouraging constituents to engage their representatives, he said, “Ask your PAs, your SAs, SSAs, and Commissioners — what have they done for your communities?”

He concluded by reaffirming the importance of performance and responsibility in public office, stating that Essien’s promotion was a direct result of visible impact.