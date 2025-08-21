Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola buries father in Ekiti

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, on Thursday, buried his father, Pastor N.A. Adekola, in his hometown of Otun Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The cleric died in July at the age of 84.

He was laid to rest after a series of funeral rites held across Ekiti and Ogun states.

The ceremonies began with a Service of Songs on August 18 at Christ Apostolic Church, Akole, Abeokuta, followed by a Christian wake and lying-in-state on Wednesday in Otun Ekiti.

The interment took place on Thursday, August 21, in Otun Ekiti, with a thanksgiving service and reception.

The burial was attended by several Nollywood stars, including Ibrahim Chatta, Muyiwa Ademola, Eniola Ajao and Ireti Osayemi, who joined the Adekola family and sympathisers to honour the late pastor.