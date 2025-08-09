NOGC 2025: Heirs Energies’ Igiehon to present African independent model

Igiehon

As Namibia positions itself as Africa’s next major oil and gas hub, Heirs Energies Chief Executive Officer, Osa Igiehon, is set to share insights on building successful indigenous energy companies at the 2025 Namibia Oil & Gas Conference (NOGC).

Igiehon will headline the August 14 session, “The Making of an African Independent”, drawing on Heirs Energies’ experience in transforming Nigeria’s OML 17 into one of West Africa’s most productive indigenous-operated oil blocks.

The session will open with a one-on-one conversation between Igiehon and Dr. Clemens von Doderer of the Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, before a panel discussion featuring representatives from Azule Energy, Rhino Resources Namibia, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Discussions will address key issues facing African independents, including competition with global oil majors, building profitable yet sustainable operations, and leveraging local expertise for long-term growth.

“We’re proving that African companies don’t just participate in the global energy market – we lead it,” Igiehon said ahead of the conference. “When you combine African innovation with world-class execution, you create something powerful.”

Heirs Energies operates on the Africapitalism philosophy championed by its Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, which emphasises private sector leadership in driving Africa’s economic transformation.

The conference comes as Namibia’s Orange Basin draws billions of dollars in international investment, raising questions about how quickly African companies can scale and secure a stake in the country’s energy boom.

Heirs Energies is an indigenous-owned integrated energy company focused on meeting Africa’s energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals, with operations spanning oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.