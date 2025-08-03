NOA warns Kwara residents on fake N1000 notes

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kwara has cautioned the public about fake N1000 notes circulating in the state.

The State Director of NOA, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Dare, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin.

Dare emphasised the need for vigilance among residents and business owners in the state.

According to him, there are confirmed intelligence reports of syndicates flooding the area with counterfeit currency with batch numbers 364232 and 898248.

Dare said the counterfeit notes can be identified by their blurred portraits, watermarks, and irregular security features.

He urged the public to be cautious when handling large sums of money.

“The syndicates behind this crime exploit peak commercial hours in major local markets to carry out transactions with counterfeit notes.

“They target unsuspecting POS operators and merchants by defrauding them of their hard-earned money.

“NOA Kwara Directorate is committed to sensitising the public on the dangers of fake currency and the importance of verifying the authenticity of banknotes.

“The agency is working tirelessly to ensure that residents of Kwara are protected from financial scams,” he said.

While describing the crime as unpatriotic and capable of distorting the Nigerian economy, Dare stated that NOA would work closely with security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The director advised residents to report any suspicious transactions or individuals to the authorities immediately.

“Together, we can build a safer and more secure financial environment for all residents of Kwara.

“By working together, the NOA and the public can prevent the circulation of fake currency and protect the financial interests of Kwara residents,” he said.