No stage, no script: Tinubu’s cabinet faced the North, answered every question

By Ismail Auwal

For two full days in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria rewrote the playbook on democratic accountability. There was no stage. No scripts. No political rallying. What unfolded instead was something rare in Nigeria’s political culture, a public, unscripted, and data-backed performance review of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Ministers and security chiefs did not merely attend ceremonial appearances. They stayed. They listened. They responded. They answered tough questions, many of them unfiltered. And they came armed not with rhetoric-but with evidence.

The summit, put together by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, was, by all accounts, unprecedented. It yielded the big stage for criticism and commendation alike. Ministers had to earn their applause with substance, not slogans. For once, governance was not hiding behind podiums or siren-blaring convoys. It was face-to-face with the people.

It would have been easy to mistake the gathering for another government jamboree. But you only needed to sit in the crowd, to listen to the raw questions from the led, to hear the hard numbers ministers were made to justify, to know this was different.

President Tinubu himself, we were told, wanted to attend but chose to respect the regional character of the event. Instead, he reportedly followed the proceedings live, postponing other scheduled meetings just to stay glued to the conversations in Kaduna. In a political system where leaders often govern from a distance, this gesture of attention spoke volumes.

And his cabinet did not disappoint.

From the SGF to the National Security Adviser, from the Minister of Defence to the Minister of Livestock and the Budget Minister, the government team sat in the same hall with citizens and critics and gave an account. What emerged was a picture not of perfection, but of real progress.

Perhaps the most emotional moment came from the security team. Nuhu Ribadu, the NSA, did not give a generic update. He presented photographic evidence, gruesome, perhaps, but necessary, showing the corpses of high-profile terrorists like Dogo Isah and Kachalla Shekau, neutralized in recent operations.

He detailed the numbers: 12,100 hostages rescued. Over 30 high-level bandits and gunrunners now face prosecution. The Abuja-Kaduna expressway, once a corridor of fear, is now seeing traffic at night. No longer whispers of victory, now backed by names, places, photos, and prosecutions.

And beyond the battlefield, logistics have changed. Through the Davon Bill, Nigeria has begun producing its own Armoured Personnel Carriers. No more years-long waits for foreign procurements. Nigeria is, at last, is arming itself with tools made by its own hands.

Then came the Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello M Goronyo. He was not vague. He stood before the summit and listed 135 road projects completed across the North-naming them, state by state. Journalists were invited to verify. The Kaduna-Kano rail project, once a frozen promise, is now visibly back on track.

One project stood out: the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. Originally designed in the Second Republic, it never made it into any modern administration’s manifesto-until now. Tinubu revived it not for votes, but for its strategic value in linking the North to economic ports. That’s not politics. That’s planning.

When Minister Atiku Bagudu took the microphone, he didn’t sugarcoat the reality. Tinubu, he reminded the audience, inherited an economy drained by debt, distorted by unsustainable fuel subsidies, and disoriented by multiple exchange rates. “It was like drawing water from a dry well,” he recalled the president telling ministers.

Instead of patching the cracks, the administration restructured the economy from the root. Hard decisions were taken not to punish but to recalibrate.