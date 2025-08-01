No room for xenophobia in Ghana, President Mahama assures Nigerians

R-L: President John Mahama of Ghana and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu . (NAN)

President John Mahama of Ghana has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols, saying there’s no place for xenophobia in Ghana.

Mahama disclosed this while receiving President Bola Tinubu’s special envoy led by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu at the Presidential Palace, Accra, Ghana.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by Dr Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria.

The Ghanaian president reiterated his commitment to advancing the ECOWAS protocols, especially pertaining to the free movement of persons and goods in the region.

Mahama asked the envoy to convey his message to President Tinubu, urging that he should not lose sleep over recent protests against Nigerian nationals resident in his country.

“Tell President Tinubu not to lose sleep over the recent protests. Nigeria and Ghana are brothers with a shared history, and we won’t allow anything to come between us,” the statement titled, “Mahama to Tinubu: No room for xenophobia in Ghana,” quoted Mahama as saying.

According to him, Nigeria and Ghana are brothers with shared history, so, they would not allow anything to come between them.

He restated that the recirculation of an old video made by a Nigerian residing in Ghana over 10 years ago actually generated tension, but gladly announced that the situation was swiftly managed.

He said that the protesters were not up to 50, assuring the envoy of the safety and protection of the lives, properties and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.

On her part, Ojukwu thanked President Mahama for his hospitality, saying the envoy’s mission was to douse the tension in Ghana following a viral video against Nigerians.

According to her, every Nigerian back home was apprehensive over the situation and concerned about the safety of Nigerian nationals in Ghana, their properties and businesses.

She said the visit was to equally facilitate the establishment of a permanent Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission.

The minister said that the joint commission would help in tackling the youth related issue of migration caused by the huge demography of unemployed people under 45 years.

“We are encouraging our youth to stay in Nigeria and if it is necessary to migrate, they are to be great ambassadors,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

Vanguard News