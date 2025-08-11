No room for coalition in Ondo, we’re for Tinubu – Aiyedatiwa

— Ondo is for Tinubu in 2027

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has declared that there’s no room for those ganging up under the coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 in Ondo state.

Aiyedatiwa said this in Akure while received hundreds of notable politicians from the main opposition political parties in the state.

The defectors were led by the former deputy governorship candidate of the Labour party,Hon Dayo Awude, former state secretary of the Social Democratic Party,ahon Delete Ogunbameru and another leader of the People’s Democratic Party, Hon Suffy Uguogi.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Akure town hall, the governor said that the state is in support of the re- election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

According to him ” there is no room for the coalition of the opposition figures in Ondo.

He declared that “in Ondo State, there is no room for coalition. It is one APC. People join political parties for different reasons, but the interest of the party must always supersede every other interest, and for us in the APC, that interest is to retain power.

“Our declaration for Asiwaju is that Ondo State is for Tinubu in 2027. The whole of Ondo state is for Tinubu come 2027, and to realise that, you have decided to join us.

“We know winning Ondo state is not an issue but to have overwhelming votes, and you are the evidence of those votes

While lauding the defectors, Aiyedatiwa said that they have made the right decision joining the ruling party ahead of the general election

According to him “You have made the right decision. This is the right place to be because the utmost interest for any political party is to be in power

“For us in APC, we want to retain power, and we must do everything that is needed to retain the power.

“We acknowledge that you have decided to join us. Your coming will be rewarded.

” As you can see, the dividends of good governance are showing itself under the leadership of President Tinubu and i as your governor in the state.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, Awude, who was a former commissioner in the state said ” l have joined the APC to add value, and I assure Mr. Governor that he will see it.

” I urge all our party faithful to return to their units and wards to fully integrate themselves. I am here for progress to support President Bola Tinubu and to support the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.”

He added that they joined the ruling party because of President Bola Tinubu’s track record of achievements over the years.

According to him, we decided to join the APC because of the “lauded achievements , leadership qualities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the good works of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The state chairman of the party, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, welcomed and congratulated them for joining the ruling party with an assurance that they would not regret their action.

Adetimehin said that ” Any politician who cannot deliver his unit and ward is not a politician. I urge all our new members to work towards strengthening the party at the grassroots.

“Therefore, on behalf of the National Chairman of our party, I want to formally welcome you into APC and I thereby hand you over to the Leader of our party in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Describing many of the decampees as leaders and solid members of the opposition parties, assured them that the APC would provide equal opportunities and privileges for both old and new members, adding that the party doors were still open for others to join.

Adetimehin who asked the existing members of the party to welcome the decampees with open arms, enjoined all members of the party to remain united in order to continue to move the wheel of progress of the State forward.