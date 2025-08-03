Festus Keyamo.

Amid public criticism over the Federal Government’s approval of ₦712.3 billion for the reconstruction and expansion of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has clarified the scope and funding of the project, describing it as a long-overdue national investment.

In a detailed statement released on Sunday, Keyamo explained that the approved funds would cover the complete overhaul of Terminal One, the expansion of Terminal Two, apron improvements, construction of new access roads, and modern infrastructure upgrades aimed at transforming the airport into a world-class facility.

To further enunciate our plans for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMI) in Lagos, let me further clarify the approval we secured from the Federal Executive Council Meeting last week.



“There are two international terminals in Lagos. Terminal One is that old building directly facing the long stretch of road leading to the airport built & commissioned in 1979. Terminal Two is the new building started by President Jonathan’s government with a Chinese loan, completed under President Buhari, and made operational in President Tinubu’s first month in office,” he said.

He noted that Terminal One has long outlived its capacity and functionality.

He said, “What we simply want to do is to totally strip down that building, including the entire roof (leaving only the carcass), then re-design/reconfigure it & build a brand-new airport for the nation to meet modern, international standards that can also cater for the increased traffic. Both wings D and E would be affected.”

For Terminal Two, Keyamo said plans include the expansion of the building and apron to accommodate more and larger aircraft. The design also includes two new ring roads and a bridge to ease access to the departure lounge.

He emphasized that the ₦712.3bn project would be funded through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, not loans.

“Nigerians will be proud of what we are going to deliver. And take note, this will not be done by a loan from anywhere, but by the Renewed Hope infrastructure Development Fund, which is one of the gains made from the removal of subsidies,” he said.

Keyamo added that transparency would be a key part of the project: “We will be inviting the Press, Civil Society groups, members of the National Assembly, and interested Nigerians on regular tours of the facility to monitor the extent and quality of work.”

He concluded by encouraging Nigerians to compare the cost of the Lagos overhaul with other modern airport projects around the world: “The Bureau for Public Procurement scrutinised and fixed the final cost… they did a fantastic job for the nation.”

