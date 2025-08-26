No dream should be cut short by finances – Oyemonlan 

The Benjamin Oyemonlan Talent Development Program (BOTDP) has officially kicked off in partnership with AltSchool Africa, setting out to equip young Africans with in-demand digital and creative skills needed to thrive in today’s economy.

The initiative offers a 100% full scholarship, opening doors for ambitious youths to access quality education and training without financial barriers. With AltSchool Africa’s industry-recognized curriculum, the program aims to bridge the gap between raw talent and real opportunities.

Speaking during the launch, Benjamin Oyemonlan underscored the vision behind the program. “No dream should be cut short because of financial constraints. This program is not just about education; it is about giving young Africans the tools to create, innovate, and compete globally,” he said.

BOTDP goes beyond scholarships, positioning itself as a long-term talent development platform. Participants will gain structured learning, mentorship, and hands-on project experience, enabling them to monetize their skills and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growing tech and creative ecosystem.

The broader vision extends into future initiatives, including mentorship pipelines, career placements, and expanded scholarship opportunities to democratize access to quality education.

Applications are now open to young Africans eager to take control of their future, with the promise of transforming potential into prosperity.

With this bold step, Benjamin Oyemonlan and AltSchool Africa are reaffirming their commitment to building an inclusive future where skills and innovation drive Africa’s progress.