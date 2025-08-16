No deal: World leaders react to Trump-Putin summit on Ukraine

File image

… Zelensky to meet with Trump Monday

By Nkiruka Nnorom

World leaders are reacting to the much-publicised summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, organised at the behest of the US president to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

As envisaged by Trump, the summit ended without reaching a deal on a ceasefire, a goal the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wished for, but saw no possibility of happening.

Trump had also doubted the possibility of reaching an agreement with Putin on a ceasefire, describing the meeting as a feel-out summit, meant to bring Putin to the negotiation table.

Announcing the outcome of the meeting, which stretched for hours in a joint press conference, Trump admitted that though they made progress, no deal was reached.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on – most of them, I would say. A couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there, but we’ve made some headway,” Trump said.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump declared.

He hinted that both leaders agreed on territorial concession and a possible US security guarantee for Ukraine.

“Well, I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on,” Trump said in response to media question without elaborating.

He stressed that Ukraine “has to agree to it,” and Zelensky “Gotta make a deal.”



Zelensky reacts, commends planned trilateral meeting

But, taking to X to react to the summit, Zelensky, who is set to meet with Trump in Washington DC on Monday, said: “We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.

“It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.”



Russia can’t veto Ukraine’s path to EU, NATO – EU leaders

Also reacting, the EU leaders said it was up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory, saying that Russia would not be allowed to veto against Kyiv’s pathway to EU and NATO membership.

They said in a statement that the EU was prepared to provide security guarantee to Ukraine.

They said: “We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump’s statement that the U.S. is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO.

“It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.

“We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy.

“Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.”



We’ll keep tightening the screws on Russia – Starmer

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said: “President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended.

“I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more.

“In the meantime, until he stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions.

“Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes.”



US holds power to force Russia to negotiate seriously- EU Chief Diplomat

EU Chief Diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said: “The U.S. holds the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. The EU will work with Ukraine and the U.S. so that Russia’s aggression does not succeed and that any peace is sustainable.

“Moscow won’t end the war until it realises it can’t continue. So, Europe will continue to back Ukraine, including by working on a 19th Russia sanctions package.”

Writing on X, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “It will also be essential to learn all the lessons of the past 30 years, and in particular Russia’s well-established propensity to fail to keep its own commitments.

“We will continue to work closely with President Trump and President Zelenskiy to ensure that our interests are preserved in a spirit of unity and responsibility. France continues to stand resolutely by Ukraine’s side.”



A glimmer of hope opened – Italian PM

Also reacting, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni described the meeting as a glimmer of hope for peace in Ukraine.

“A glimmer of hope has finally opened to discuss peace in Ukraine. Italy is doing its part, along with its Western allies,” she said.

“Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on X.

The European Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen, said on X: “The EU is working closely with President Zelenskiy and the United States to reach a just and lasting peace. Strong security guarantees that protect Ukrainian and European vital security interests are essential.”

India Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said: “India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between U.S. President, Donald Trump, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, speaking to reporters in Oslo, said: “Our view is clear: it is important we must continue to put pressure on Russia, and even increase it, to give the clear signal to Russia that it must pay the price.

“We must listen to Ukraine’s wishes and needs. We know that President Putin wants to split Europe and the United States. With all our allies, we must do everything we can to avoid that.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said: “The results of the Alaska summit confirm that while the U.S. and its allies are seeking paths to peace, Putin is still only interested in the greatest possible territorial gains and the restoration of the Soviet empire.”

Writing on his Facebook page, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: “For years, we have watched the two biggest nuclear powers dismantle the framework of their cooperation and shoot unfriendly messages back and forth. That has now come to an end. Today, the world is a safer place than it was yesterday.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X: “The West must remain united as it enters a decisive moment for Ukraine’s future and European security.

“The game for Ukraine’s future, the security of Poland and all of Europe has entered a decisive phase.

“Today, it is even clearer that Russia respects only the strong, and Putin has, once again, proven to be a cunning and ruthless player. Therefore, maintaining the unity of the entire West is so important.”

Polish President’s Foreign Policy Aide, Marcin Przydacz, speaking to reporters, said: “The fact that these talks have begun, that there is a discussion, is something we in Poland consider to be of some value.

“The war can really only end in two ways: either by capitulation of one side, in this situation, the most important thing for us would be the defeat of the Russian Federation. But the other solution is also negotiations, and such negotiations were underway yesterday and will likely continue in the near future.”

Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, commented: “I know that many Swedes are concerned about what last night’s talks between Putin and Trump could mean.

“A bad peace, on Russia’s terms, would mean that Russia could threaten more European countries. Therefore, it is extremely important that a united Europe continues to give Ukraine all the support it needs to avoid losing the war.

“The government will now continue to engage in close dialogue with Ukraine, with other European countries and with the United States. The pressure on Russia must continue to achieve a ceasefire and end the war with strong security guarantees for the future.”

Romanian Foreign Minister, Toiu Oana, said on X: “We remain convinced that, through transatlantic unity and European solidarity, we can rebuild a future in which lasting peace and security form the foundation of prosperity in the region.

Romania will continue to be an active part of this common effort for peace and economic growth, stability and security in the Black Sea region are essential.

“The European Union has a strong role to play, and the involvement of European leaders has already shaped the format of negotiations. However, the various formats of discussion need to be strengthened, as do the frameworks of dialogue on the eastern flank.”

However, throwing its weight behind Russia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Rico, in a recorded statement on Facebook, said: “The presidents launched a vital process in Alaska.

“The coming days will show whether the big players in the Union will support this process or whether the unsuccessful European strategy of trying to weaken Russia through this conflict with all kinds of literally incredible financial, political or military assistance to Kyiv will continue.”