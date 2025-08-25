NNPP Southwest chieftain, Ajadi, pays courtesy visit to Adeniji in Abuja

ABUJA – Southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has paid a courtesy visit to prominent politician and elder statesman, Engr. Jide Adeniji, at his residence in Abuja.

Engr. Adeniji, a respected public servant, is a former Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and served as Chaplain to former President Goodluck Jonathan. He is also a leading figure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State.

During the visit, Ambassador Ajadi lauded Adeniji’s distinguished career and contributions to national development, describing him as “a man whose wealth of experience and integrity in public service continues to inspire the younger generation of Nigerian leaders.”

“Engr. Adeniji has played a remarkable role in national development—not only through his leadership at FERMA, where he prioritised the rehabilitation of federal roads, but also as a mentor and spiritual guide to leaders, including former President Jonathan. I came here today to pay my respect and to seek his counsel on how we, as politicians, can build a better Nigeria,” Ajadi stated.

Ajadi, one of the most outspoken NNPP leaders in the Southwest, emphasized the need for unity and collaboration across party lines, noting that credible leadership is essential to restoring public confidence in governance.

“Politics should not only be about parties or positions—it should be about people and service. Great Nigerians like Engr. Adeniji should be consulted and celebrated for their contributions to nation-building. We in NNPP value such relationships,” he added.

In his response, Engr. Adeniji commended Ajadi for the visit, describing him as a courageous, humble, and patriotic young leader.

“I am pleased to see politicians like Ambassador Ajadi who value mentorship and uphold respect for elders in the political space. Nigeria’s future depends on leaders who are willing to learn, serve, and place the interest of the people above personal ambition,” Adeniji said.

The visit, attended by close associates of both leaders, concluded with prayers for Nigeria’s unity and prosperity.

Observers view the meeting as part of Ajadi’s broader consultations with key stakeholders nationwide, amid speculation about a potentially more prominent political role for the NNPP chieftain in the near future.