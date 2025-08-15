NNPP decries INEC delay in uploading list of national executive

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has decried the delay by INEC in uploading the list of its new leadership on the commission’s website.

The NNPP noted that the delay had also affected its smooth operations nationwide, especially in the build up to some state and other elections.

This is contained in a statement by NNPP’s National Secretary, Mr Ogini Olaposi on Friday.

The NNPP described INEC’s refusal to comply with Court orders on new executive of the NNPP as disappointing .

“The NNPP is gravely concerned and utterly disappointed by INEC ‘s delay in complying with binding judicial pronouncements that unequivocally recognised Dr Agbo Major as the authentic National Chairman of our great party and Olaposi as our national secretary.

“This marks the third reminder from us to INEC, despite the commission’s active participation in the legal proceedings culminating in the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory delivered on April 3, 2025 (Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/5518/2024).

“This judgment remains valid and binding, including that of Abia State High Court.

“INEC:s delay undermines the integrity of our constitutional democracy and rule of law, especially when the convention ordered by court that led to the emergence of the new NNPP executive held in March.

“INEC’s persistent delays is an administrative negligence that is frustrating our party from fully participating in future electoral processes,” the party stated.

According to the party, the lack of clarity by the commission is the reason why some expelled members are still claiming leadership of the NNPP.

“The expelled members are using INEC’s lapses to weaken our party, knowing the party’s rising popularity and strong grassroots support across Nigeria.

“This is a dangerous assault on the Constitution, the judiciary, and the democratic rights of millions of Nigerians.

” The commission’s actions threaten to plunge the nation further into political instability by reducing confidence in it as the electoral umpire.”

According to the party, the worst scenario is that the expelled members have used the NNPP platform as an avenue for unfounded allegations against the current administration, which is capable of instigating unrest.

“We have not forgotten the allegation that the Federal Government was marginalising the North in infrastructure, levelled against President Bola Tinubu by our expelled 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“So many issues abound where Kwankwaso and members of his Kwankwasiya movement, whose MoU with NNPP was cancelled after the presidential elections, still make unguarded utterances against the government, claiming to speak as our members.

“We have had to issue statements, rejecting those positions but we think INEC stands to make the issue simple by doing the needful as an unbiased umpire.

“We recall our letters, dated April 11 and April 14 2025, and our latest final reminder, on July 30 2025 to the commission, yet it continues its delay.”

According to the party, Nigerians and the international community are now watching closely to see how far INEC is willing to go on this matter, which is clearly denying the NNPP opportunities to participate in elections nationwide.

“Let it be known that the NNPP will not be silenced, cowed, or intimidated.

“We will deploy every constitutional means, including contempt proceedings and other coercive legal measures, to ensure that INEC obeyed the law.

“The NNPP remains resolute that the rule of law will ultimately prevail over the machinations of those afraid of the our growing strength and popularity.

“Democracy cannot survive in Nigeria if those charged with protecting it continue to undermine honour and integrity.

“Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve better, and we shall not relent in defending the integrity of our party and the sanctity of our democracy