NNPP chieftain Ajadi writes letter to Trump over stringent US visa rules for Nigerians

Abuja — A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has appealed to United States President Donald J. Trump to reconsider the stringent visa policies currently affecting Nigerians seeking entry into the US.

Ajadi made the appeal in an open letter made available to journalists on Tuesday, where he described the restrictive measures as unfair and damaging to longstanding Nigeria–US relations.

He noted that many law-abiding Nigerians are being denied access to opportunities in America due to policies that unfairly stereotype the country’s citizens, despite Nigeria’s significant contributions to global development and the large Nigerian diaspora community in the US.

“Mr. President, Nigeria is a nation of hardworking and resourceful people,” Ajadi wrote. “Our citizens contribute positively to the US economy, academia, technology, medicine, and culture. It is therefore unfair to subject them to unnecessary bottlenecks and humiliating visa processes. I respectfully urge you to consider a review of these rules in the spirit of fairness, justice, and mutual respect.”

Ajadi, who is also a businessman and social activist, stressed that relaxing the rules would not only improve people-to-people ties but also boost trade, cultural exchange, and bilateral cooperation.

He further observed that many young Nigerians view the US as a hub for higher education and innovation, but are often discouraged by the rigid visa hurdles that frustrate their academic and professional aspirations.

Concluding his appeal, Ajadi expressed confidence that Trump, “known for his bold decisions,” would give fair consideration to the plight of Nigerians who seek legitimate entry into the United States for studies, business, tourism, and family reunification.

The NNPP chieftain’s call adds to growing demands from political leaders, civil society groups, and the Nigerian diaspora for a review of US immigration policies affecting Nigerian travelers.