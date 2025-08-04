NNPC: Ojulari urges Africa to chart independent path in global energy transition

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

As confusion mounts over his alleged resignation, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has urged Nigeria and other African nations to chart their independent path in the global energy transition.

He said this could be done through embracing technology, building cross-border alliances, and investing in human capital development.

Ojulari disclosed this while delivering his keynote address virtually at the opening of the 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), themed “Building A Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources and Policy in Lagos.

He said: “We must recognize the future of energy is neither linear nor pre-determined; it is shaped by the decisions we make, and how we intentionally engage, strategically invest, and boldly embrace innovations.

“Energy must be repositioned as an inclusive energy transition. Energy transition must not be imposed; it must be contextualised, just, and negotiated. Many of our people are yet to attain basic energy access.

“Our people need energy, and our approach must be balanced and anchored on energy justice. We need to deepen alliances across regional lines. We must foster robust, transparent dialogue among all stakeholders. Through partnership, we can achieve.

“We must foster robust and constructive dialogue among all stakeholders – government, industry players, financiers, multilateral institutions, technology leaders, civil society, and our youths.”

He said: “Such innovation must be embraced not as buzz words but as strategic enablers that will allow us to achieve our net zero targets without compromising energy access for industrial and residential purposes.

“Large resources and infrastructure will be required to quench the energy thirst of Nigeria and Africa. We have ourselves at a critical inflection point where the imperative of energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic development must be reconciled.

”Through bold leadership, our collective innovation and our shared responsibilities. We need to urgently derisk our environment by improving governance, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and honouring contracts, ensuring a transparent fiscal system.

”We must also leverage instruments such as blended finance and climate-resilient funds and attract strategic investors with long-term commitments.

“This is a call for joint stewardship where government and industry players co-create investment environments that are credible, attractive, and future-focused”.