NNL: Lobi Stars unveils Bala Abubakar as new Technical Adviser

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Management team of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi has unveiled Coach Bala Abubakar as the new Technical Adviser of the team.

Performing the unveiling in Makurdi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity who also doubles as the Chairman of the Club, Dr. Philip Nongo disclosed that Mr. Abubakar was selected from three shortlisted coaches.

He stated that the new Technical Adviser was coming to a familiar terrain haven previously served in that capacity in the past.

Dr. Nongo assured that Coach Abubakar would enjoy the support of the management team and supporters of the club to succeed in his new assignment.

He also reiterated the commitment of the management team to ensure that Lobi Stars secured promotion to the elite league stressing that indigenous talents would be harnessed to ensure a balanced team of talented footballers.

The Chairman who decried the pains the team went through last season while playing its home matches away from home assured that the government was determined to ensure that work on the Ape Aku and McCarthy Stadiums were completed on time to enable the team play its home matches in Makurdi.

He however noted that “we have an alternative plan in the event the facilities are not ready we will use the Katsina-Ala township Stadium in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, as our home ground.

“Already we have sent our team there to inspect the facility and ensure that it is in good condition to host our matches.”

Speaking after his unveiling, the new Technical Adviser said he was back to a familiar terrain saying “it is my second coming after my unexpected exit the first time.”

The Technical Adviser who assured that Lobi Star would be rebuilt and made a formidable team promised to harness the best talents to deliver the job.

“We will work hard to ensure that at the end of the day we have Lobi Star return back to the premiership,” he said.

Lobi Star was last season relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL).