NMA uncovers alleged baby factory in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Warri Zone, has uncovered an illegal baby factory operating under the guise of a medical hospital along Orhuwhorun Road in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Confirming the development, Chairman of the NMA Warri Zone, Dr. Djebah Bright, said the discovery was made during the association’s routine monitoring exercise to clamp down on medical quackery and unregistered facilities.

According to him, four babies were found in the facility, which was being run by unqualified practitioners.

“We were on our routine monthly monitoring in our zone for medical quacks and unregistered hospital facilities when we discovered this,” Dr. Bright explained.

He said the association immediately alerted the police, who arrested the operator of the facility and one auxiliary nurse found feeding the babies.

“The said owner of the illegal health facility was arrested alongside one of her auxiliary nurses,” he confirmed.

The NMA chairman added that the babies had since been transferred to an orphanage in Asaba by the police for proper care.

“The babies are now at an undisclosed orphanage home in Asaba,” he said.

Dr. Bright reiterated the association’s commitment to safeguarding public health by exposing quackery and shutting down fake medical facilities in the region.