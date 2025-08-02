NMA honours lkubese hails his philanthropic gestures to the downtrodden

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigerian Medical Association Ondo State chapter has honored the Medical Director of Sckyé Hospitals Ltd and former Presidential aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese with an award, during its 48th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

Dr Ikubese who was the only awardee was honored at the association’s secretariat along Igbatoro road, in Akure, the state capital, for his contributions to the success of the activities of the NMA over the years and to the society at large via his philanthropic gestures.

Recall that in 2002, Ikubese established Sckyé hospitals ltd in Akure and has been using the facility to bless so many people ever since.

Also, the hospital offers free antenatal services to pregnant women, including free registration, free blood and urine tests, free ultrasound scans, free drugs, free specialist consultations, free vaginal deliveries and free caesarean section surgeries for higher order multiple gestations.

Each higher order multiple birth baby is also placed on a monthly support allowance of ten thousand naira for a period of one year.

A family that delivers a set of triplets receives the sum of thirty thousand naira monthly for a year. Several families have benefited from this gesture and many more are currently benefiting from it.

Ikubese is also known to have written off the bills of several indigent patients who could not afford the cost of medicare in his facility.

Responding, Ikubese who served as the Financial Secretary of the NMA between 2008-2010 and its Publicity Secretary between 2010-2012 thanked the association for the honour and dedicated the award to the several doctors who work tirelessly under unpleasant conditions and yet not remunerated appropriately.

He offered to sponsor an annual award to be known as “The Most Sacrificial Doctor Of The Year” from the next Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association.

” The recipient who shall be determined by the Association shall go home with a plaque and a cash prize of five hundred thousand naira.

The Chairman of the Association, Dr Muyiwa Alonge alongside Dr Omolade Adekolurejo, a former Chairman of the Association and a Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Benin, presented the award to Dr lkubese.

The latter spoke glowingly about the several philanthropic gestures of Ikubese and urged him not to relent on his goodwill to the Association and the society at large.

Dr Ikubese was flanked at the ceremony by his wife, Mrs Abiola Ikubese, his children, members of staff of Sckye hospitals ltd and well wishers.