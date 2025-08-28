NMA busts alleged baby factory in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Warri Zone, Delta State, has allegedly busted a baby factory that operates as a fake medical hospital on Oru Orhuwhorun Road, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

Chairman of the body, Dr. Djebah Bright, who spoke to newsmen on the development, said four babies were found in the facility operated by quacks, adding that the police were later invited to make an arrest.

He said when members of the NMA visited the facility, they found an auxiliary nurse feeding the babies, adding that the babies had been transferred to an orphanage in Asaba by the police.

He said: “We were on our routine monthly monitoring in our zone for medical quacks and unregistered hospital facilities when we discovered this.

“The said owner of the illegal health facility was arrested alongside one of her auxiliary nurses who was feeding the babies.

“The babies are now at an undisclosed orphanage in Asaba.”