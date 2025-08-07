NLC fumes over incessant arrest of Sowore, says Nigeria not a police state

Sowore

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, ABUJA

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly condemned the continued harassment and frequent arrests of civil rights activist Omoyele Sowore, warning that such actions signal a dangerous slide towards authoritarianism in Nigeria.

In a statement by its president, Joe Ajaero, the NLC said Sowore’s repeated detentions are not only unjust but also represent a blatant violation of constitutional rights and democratic norms.

“We strongly condemn the frequent arrest and long spells in detention of Sowore, a renowned civil rights activist. It is all the more unacceptable if he was injured in the course of his arrest, as it is being alleged,” the statement read.

The labour union questioned the motives behind the constant harassment of the activist, urging the government to pursue legal avenues if it feels aggrieved, rather than resorting to intimidation and repression.

“If Sowore has offended any big man or woman in government or has in any way offended the law, they should be bold enough to explore the legal options available, such as going to court, but certainly not resort to this level of harassment. How many times has Sowore been arrested this year alone?” the NLC queried.

Emphasising the importance of constitutional freedoms, the NLC warned that the erosion of civil liberties could affect every Nigerian if left unchecked.

“Freedom of speech and freedom of association are some of the inalienable rights guaranteed by our constitution, and it is only fit and proper that the government is seen to respect these citizen rights,” the statement added.

The NLC also sounded the alarm over the broader implications of government repression.

“The NLC warns that silence in the face of such repression is complicity. If the state can arbitrarily detain Sowore today, no journalist, no trade unionist, no activist, and no ordinary citizen is safe tomorrow. We cannot allow Nigeria to slide back into the dark days of dictatorship, where fear replaces freedom and dissent is met with brute force.”

Describing Sowore as a “moral compass” of the civil society space, the NLC demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

“It soils the image of the government before its citizens and the international community when it behaves in a way that suggests that it is above the law. We are duty-bound to not only alert the nation to the inherent dangers of government observing these rights in breach but also to point out the consequences of such action.”

The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore, an end to the harassment and intimidation of activists and dissenting voices, and full adherence to the rule of law and the constitutional guarantees of free speech and assembly.

“Irrespective of what anyone may think, Sowore has become a moral compass we can ill-afford to treat with levity,” Ajaero stated. “Nigeria should not descend into a police state. Strengthened justice and democracy are good for all.”

The NLC reaffirmed its solidarity with all victims of repression and pledged to continue defending the rights of the working class and oppressed in Nigeria.