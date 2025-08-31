NLA tasks Librarians to embrace innovation and adaptation in AI age

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Nigerian Library Association (NLA) has urged librarians across the country to embrace innovation and adapt to changes brought by artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies.

The Immediate Past President of the association, Dr. Dominic Omokaro, made the call in Abuja on Saturday during the 2025 Annual Dinner and Award Night of the NLA.

Omokaro said that while digital transformation is reshaping knowledge management and access, librarians must continue to uphold service, integrity, and knowledge preservation. He emphasized the need for professionals to rethink their roles and adopt emerging technologies in order to remain relevant.

The Chief Executive of Havilah Group and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Lanre Adesuyi, also called for the completion of the National Library of Nigeria Headquarters in Abuja, describing it as important to the growth of the sector.

In her keynote address, Prof. Roseline Echezona identified challenges facing Nigerian libraries, including inadequate infrastructure, the digital divide, and limited programmes promoting reading culture. She called for increased investment and supportive policies to address these gaps.

The event also featured the investiture of the new NLA President, Dr. Lawal Umar, as well as the presentation of awards to library professionals.