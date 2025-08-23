NIWA begins enforcement of life jacket use on waterways

FILE IMAGE

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Niger-Kwara Area Office on Saturday commenced enforcement of life jacket use for passengers boarding boats across its waterways.

Mr Akapo Adeboye, Area Manager, flagged off the 2025 sensitisation campaign on safety of lives and property in line with inland waterways regulations at Gabgibo community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was tagged “Safety and Safe Trip: Zero Tolerance to Boat Mishap – No Life Jacket, No Boarding.”

NAN also reports that the enforcement, which began at the Gabgibo waterfront in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger, is part of the authority’s efforts to reduce boat accidents and ensure safety on waterways.

Adeboye said the sensitisation aimed to enforce the use of life jackets by boat operators and passengers, adding that NIWA would no longer tolerate non-compliance.

“We are shifting from sensitisation to enforcement, and we expect all boat operators and passengers to comply,” he said.

He recalled that NIWA had been carrying out sensitisation on the importance of wearing life jackets while on boats for the past three years.

According to him, the campaign has recorded positive results, with a decline in boat accidents in recent times.

NAN reports that part of the activities included the inauguration of an emergency response team for rescue purposes, tasked with responding promptly to any emergency or accident on the waterways. (NAN)