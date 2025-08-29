NITP lauds FG’s proposed building materials manufacturing hubs in geopolitical zones 

…says it ‘ll drive down cost of building in Nigeria

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, has commended the Federal Government’s plans to establish Building Materials Manufacturing hubs in each of the six geo-political zones of the country saying the initiative would lower the cost of building development in the country.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa disclosed the government’s plan to establish the hubs when he visited Lagos recently, saying the aim is to reduce housing building costs through the facilitation of production of local building materials.

The Minister in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Badamasi Haiba disclosed that an investor had already been secured for the manufacturing hub project, “which would cut Nigeria’s housing deficit by boosting local building materials production.”

The Minister was quoted as saying that “the hub will promote local content, curb rising costs of materials, encourage domestic production, and ensure sustainable housing delivery nationwide.”

Reacting to the development in a statement by the National Public Relations Secretary of the NITP, Dr Chiahemba Nor, the President of NITP, Dr. Chime Ogbonna noted that the government’s plan would provide a research ground that would make available Nigeria’s home grown building materials.

Dr. Ogbonna pointed out that “once it is put into practice, the expectation is that the cost of providing affordable housing for the vulnerable group will become a reality.

“The overall interest of the Urban and Regional Planning profession is to provide sustainable settlements for all Nigerians based on affordability.

“And with this new initiative by the government, sustainable settlements is on its way to being actualized in Nigeria.”