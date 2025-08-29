NIS backs FG’s mass land titling programme, urges Nigerians to embrace policy

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s mass land titling programme, describing it as a crucial step toward improving the nation’s economy and enhancing the financial wellbeing of citizens.

Speaking at the 2025 Sanyaolu Memorial Lecture organised by the Ogun State chapter of the NIS in Abeokuta, the State capital, the President of the Institution, Surveyor Pious Chukwuemeka Eze, stressed that land titling and registration would strengthen Nigeria’s economy by ensuring proper legal and technical documentation of land ownership.

He emphasized that surveying remains the bedrock of any meaningful and sustainable development, nothing that with proper titling and prioritisation of surveying, Nigerians will be able to maximise the use of their land and contribute more to national development.

The National President of the body described the theme of the lecture, “The Legal, Technical, and Fiscal Considerations for a Successful Systematic Land Titling and Registration Programme,” as very timely, adding that it would help Nigeria’s economy, needful were done at the right time

He emphasized that in any meaningful development, surveyors should be awarded the task of producing plans, saying that surveying is one of the bedrocks of any meaningful and sustainable development.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ogun State chapter of NIS, Surveyor Abiodun Olufemi Liadi, lamented that many Nigerians own lands that were not registered, which limits their economic value and prevents owners from enjoying full benefits.

He noted that since the land were not registered, they do not bring any benefit to the owners, neither do they support their economic situation.

On his part, the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obanlanlege, who was represented by Onitetiku of Owode Ota, Oba Wasiu Ogungbayi, enjoined the practitioners to proffer solutions to the myriad of controversial survey plans that have resulted in legal issues in court.