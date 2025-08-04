NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rain flash floods nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy weather activities across the nation from Monday to Wednesday, warning of possible flash floods in some areas.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina States in the northern region.

“Later in the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region.

“There is a high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and Bauchi states during the forecast period.

“In the central region, there are prospects of light rains over parts of Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, light rains are anticipated over parts of Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the southern region with chances of light rain over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

According to it, light rains are expected over parts of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

The agency anticipated the high possibility of floods occurring over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta States during the forecast period. ‎

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Tuesday over the northern region with moderate rains over parts of Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region.

“For the central region, there are prospects of intermittent light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, and Benue States during the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the southern region with prospects of intermittent light rains in Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States during the forecast period,” it said.

It predicted a high possibility of flood over parts of Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States during the forecast period.

The agency forecasts morning thunderstorms on Wednesday with moderate rains over parts of Taraba and Kaduna States of the northern region.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Adamawa States later in the day.

According to it, light rains are envisaged over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours of the central region.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, intermittent light rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, and Benue States.

“For the southern region, cloudy skies with intermittent light rains are expected over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Cross River States in the morning hours,” it said.

According to it, light rains are expected over the entire region later in the day with a high possibility of floods over parts of Bayelsa State during the forecast period. ‎

NiMet urged the public to avoid driving under heavy rain, and states with the possibility of flash floods were told to activate the emergency response system immediately.

“Ensure warm clothing for the vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures, and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions. ‎

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets, and stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

Airline operators get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

The agency advised the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website, www.nimet.gov.ng.

