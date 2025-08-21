NIMASA moves to reduce maritime air pollution through MARPOL enforcement

By Godwin Oritse

MARITIME operators within Nigerian territorial waters are under increasing pressure to comply with international environmental standards, as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) intensifies enforcement of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), particularly Annex VI, a section of the convention initiated by International Maritime Association, IMO.

Reaffirming this stance, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said that compliance with the Annex VI provisions is mandatory for all vessels operating within Nigerian waters. He highlighted the country’s broader objective of promoting maritime safety, environmental sustainability, and regulatory alignment with global best practices.

“In line with our statutory mandate under the NIMASA Act 2007 and the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, we have issued a Marine Notice to guide shipowners, charterers, and shipping companies on their obligations. While we encourage shipping businesses in Nigeria, we remain committed to ensuring that international standards are not compromised,” Mobereola stated.