NIHOTOUR clears air: ‘We are not grading hotels, but regulating human capital’

HOSPITALITY, TRAVEL&TOURISM TRIBUNAL: The Chairman of the Tribunal, former Chief Judge of FCT, Ishaq Bello, centre with other members from left, Stev Ayorinde, Bolaji Mustapha, Aare Abisoye Fagade, NIHOTOUR DG and John Enemona.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has clarified that its mandate is not to grade hotels but to regulate standards and certify practitioners in the industry.

Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, made this known during a roundtable with members of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Travel (ANJET) on Saturday in Lagos.

Fagade explained that misconceptions about the institute’s role had been fuelled by negative narratives, adding that its recent enforcement exercise was misrepresented as hotel grading.

“Let me state clearly, I have no business grading hotels. My concern is their service quality, performance, and compliance with professional standards,” he said.

The DG stressed that NIHOTOUR, by law, serves as the statutory regulatory body for hospitality and tourism practice in Nigeria, with a responsibility to protect workers’ rights, enforce compliance, and certify professionals in the sector.

According to him, proper regulation is key to positioning hospitality and tourism as major revenue earners for Nigeria, with cultural and religious tourism offering vast untapped potential.

He noted that without regulation, Nigeria risked losing jobs and competitiveness to foreign operators, while emphasising that no industry globally thrives without compliance.

Fagade further clarified that the Minister of Tourism did not suspend the NIHOTOUR Act, but only called for a temporary pause in enforcement to allow for wider consultations with stakeholders.

NIHOTOUR had in June launched a regulatory exercise to implement the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act 2022, particularly the sections on certification of hospitality professionals.