Nigeria’s Yinka Babalola emerges Rotary International President-elect



By Henry Obetta

Rotary International has announced Nigerian Rotarian, Yinka Babalola, as its President for the 2026/2027 Rotary year.

Babalola’s emergence marks a historic milestone, making him only the second African – and the second Nigerian – to lead the global humanitarian organisation. The first was Jonathan Babatunde Majiyagbe, who served from 2003 to 2004.

A member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Nigeria, Olayinka Hakeem Babalola was selected by the Rotary International Board of Directors following the resignation of SangKoo Yun, who stepped down to focus on recovery after cancer treatment.

Babalola will formally assume office on July 1, 2026.

Babalola joined Rotary in 1994, six years after starting out as a Rotaractor in 1988. His leadership journey has seen him serve as District Governor (2011/12), Vice President of Rotary International (2019/20), and a member of the RI Board (2018/20). He has also played active roles on high-profile committees, including the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee and the Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee, where he continues to serve as adviser.

Beyond Rotary, Babalola is an accomplished professional. An engineer by training and an attorney, he has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, having held senior positions with Shell PLC across four continents. He is founder of Riviera Services Ltd., an oil and gas infrastructure company, and Lead and Change Consulting, an executive coaching and advisory firm.

His professional affiliations span the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Safety Professionals, and the Association of Change Management Practitioners. He also belongs to the Jericho Business Club in his home city of Port Harcourt, where he and his wife, Preba, reside.

A passionate Rotarian and philanthropist, Babalola supports The Rotary Foundation through a named endowment and as a member of the Arch Klumph Society. His humanitarian footprint extends to service as a trustee of ShelterBox UK and as director of the Safe Blood Africa project. His service has earned him several honours, including the Africa Centennial Heroes Award, the RI Service Above Self Award, and The Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service.

The Rotary International president serves a one-year term, providing inspirational leadership, presiding over the Board of Directors, and representing the organisation globally.

Babalola’s election is being celebrated across Nigeria and Africa as another proud moment of continental leadership on the global stage.

Vanguard News